Ross Johnston headshot

Ross Johnston Injury: Unlikely to return this season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Johnston (upper body) isn't expected to play again this season, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports Saturday.

Johnston has a goal, four points, 72 PIM and 134 hits in 43 appearances with Anaheim in 2024-25. He was last in the lineup March 12. The 31-year-old's four-year, $4.4 million contract runs through the 2025-26 campaign, so he'll likely be back with the Ducks next season and probably continue to serve in a bottom-six capacity.

