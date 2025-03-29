Ross Johnston Injury: Unlikely to return this season

Johnston (upper body) isn't expected to play again this season, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports Saturday.

Johnston has a goal, four points, 72 PIM and 134 hits in 43 appearances with Anaheim in 2024-25. He was last in the lineup March 12. The 31-year-old's four-year, $4.4 million contract runs through the 2025-26 campaign, so he'll likely be back with the Ducks next season and probably continue to serve in a bottom-six capacity.