Ryan Donato News: Best game of season Monday

Updated on October 29, 2024 at 9:09am

Donato notched two goals, including an empty-netter in the final minute of the third period, and one assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Donato endured a slow start to the season with only one point over his first four outings, but he's bounced back of late. The 28-year-old has cracked the scoresheet in three of his last four appearances, and this was his first multi-goal -- and multi-point -- game of the campaign. Donato is certainly trending in the right direction and will aim to keep the streak alive when facing the Sharks on Thursday.

Ryan Donato
Chicago Blackhawks
