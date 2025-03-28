Ryan Donato News: Earns first career hat trick

Donato scored all three goals in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Donato's storybook season continues -- the only negative for him is playing on a team miles out of contention. The 28-year-old has been exceptional with five goals and two assists over his last three contests, and he has nine tallies and 18 points through 14 outings this month. Overall, he's at 28 goals, 58 points, 166 shots on net, 102 hits and a minus-16 rating through 71 appearances.