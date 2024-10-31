Ryan Donato News: Lights lamp again in loss

Donato scored a goal and added two hits in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Donato has five goals and one assist over his last five contests. The 28-year-old was scratched in back-to-back games Oct. 15-17, but he's been in the lineup for the last six games, and he's playing well enough to maintain his bottom-six spot. The forward has six goals, one assist, 14 shots on net, 22 hits and a plus-4 rating through nine appearances in 2024-25. He'll need to stay sharp to keep Joey Anderson and Andreas Athanasiou in the press box.