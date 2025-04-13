Ryan Donato News: Nets goal in shootout loss

Donato scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Jets.

Donato is bouncing back in the final week of the season with a pair of goals over the last two games. He had previously gone four contests without a point, matching his longest droughts of the season. The 29-year-old has nearly doubled his previous career high in points -- he's at 31 goals, 30 assists, 178 shots on net, 103 hits and a minus-16 rating across 78 appearances in 2024-25. Re-signing Donato will likely be a top priority for the Blackhawks once the offseason begins, as he's proven himself to be a versatile and reliable forward this year, though his 17.4 shooting percentage is bound to regress in 2025-26.