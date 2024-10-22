Ryan Lindgren News: Debuting Tuesday

Lindgren (upper body) will make his season debut against Montreal on Tuesday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Lindgren is expected to join Victor Mancini on the Rangers' third pairing, which will see Zac Jones and Chad Ruhwedel relegated to spots in the press box as healthy scratches. Considering the 26-year-old Lindgren has never reached the 20-point threshold in his five-year NHL career, fantasy players probably shouldn't be expecting a ton of offensive output from him this season.