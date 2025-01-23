Ryan Nugent-Hopkins News: One of each on power play

Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

The 31-year-old has two goals and three helpers over his last five games, with four of those five points coming on the power play. Nugent-Hopkins' tally gave the Oilers a 5-0 lead in the second period. He's seen a larger role centering his own line while Connor McDavid (suspension) is unavailable. Nugent-Hopkins has 13 goals, 29 points (14 on the power play), 96 shots on net and a plus-2 rating across 47 outings this season.