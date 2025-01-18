Ryan Nugent-Hopkins News: Posts power-play helper in loss
Nugent-Hopkins notched a power-play assist, two PIM and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks.
Nugent-Hopkins has earned four goals and three assists over nine outings in a productive January. The 31-year-old set up the second of Leon Draisaitl's tallies in this contest. Nugent-Hopkins is up to 27 points (12 on the power play), 91 shots on net, 28 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 45 appearances this season. He could be moved to center if Connor McDavid is suspended following his match penalty at the end of Saturday's game.
