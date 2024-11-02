Ryan O'Reilly News: Adds assist with man advantage

O'Reilly provided a power-play assist, blocked two shots and won 15 of 25 faceoffs in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

O'Reilly entered Saturday with a 51.6 percent win rate on faceoffs, but he raised it to 52.5 percent with a strong showing at the dot. While his faceoff work has been worse than usual this year, he's still offering quality offense. He has three goals, six assists, 19 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 11 appearances, and three of his points have come on the power play. O'Reilly's two-way play makes him a virtual lock to stay on the top line throughout the campaign.