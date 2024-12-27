Ryan O'Reilly News: Helps out on power play
O'Reilly logged an assist, three shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Blues.
O'Reilly has a goal and three assists during his four-game point streak. The center is up to 21 points (seven on the power play), 57 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and a minus-17 rating through 33 appearances this season. He's played in a second-line role since returning from a lower-body injury, and given the success of the Predators' first line in recent weeks, it's unlikely O'Reilly will be moving up any time soon.
