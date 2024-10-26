Ryan O'Reilly News: Provides helper Saturday

O'Reilly logged an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

O'Reilly bounced back from a scoreless outing Friday by setting up Filip Forsberg on a second-period tally. The 33-year-old O'Reilly has been reliable offensively in a top-line role this year, earning two goals and five assists over eight contests. He's added 14 shots on net, eight blocked shots and a minus-3 rating, though he's been a little rough at the faceoff dot, losing more than 50 percent of his draws in five straight outings.