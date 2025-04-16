Ryan O'Reilly News: Racks up three points in finale

O'Reilly scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two assists in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

O'Reilly struggled at times like many of his Nashville teammates this season. However, the veteran center put together a strong finish with five goals and six assists over his last 12 outings. The 34-year-old had a total of 21 goals, 32 helpers, 151 shots on net, 72 blocked shots and a minus-23 rating over 79 appearances this season. He's under contract for 2025-26 and will likely feature in a top-six role once again as the strongest two-way center on the Predators' roster.