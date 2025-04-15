Ryan O'Reilly News: Reaches 50-point mark

O'Reilly scored a power-play goal and distributed an assist in Monday's 7-3 loss to Utah.

O'Reilly tallied the opening goal of the contest Monday on a power play just over six minutes into the game. He then got involved again offensively with the primary helper on Luke Evangelista's 10th goal of the season. O'Reilly's pair of points brings his season total up to 20 goals and 30 points, meaning he's reached the 50-point mark for the 12th time in his last 14 seasons. While his production with Nashville has taken a step back from last year, his ability to grind out 50 points amid the team's struggles speaks to O'Reilly's grit as a player. The 34-year-old center has value in all deeper-league fantasy formats but he may struggle to stand out in standard leagues if the Predators get off to another slow start in the 2025-26 campaign.