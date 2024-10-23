Ryan O'Reilly News: Two points in Tuesday's win

O'Reilly scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Bruins.

O'Reilly broke the deadlock for the Predators in the final minutes of the first period with his first power-play goal of the campaign, which also extended his goal streak to four contests. The veteran center later helped seal the win with an assist in Gustav Nyquist's third-period goal. O'Reilly has been one of Nashville's best players amid the team's woeful start to the season and has cracked the scoresheet in all but one of his six appearances.