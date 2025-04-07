Ryan Poehling Injury: Leaves Monday's practice

Poehling (undisclosed) left Monday's practice early, and it's unclear if he will be available to play against the Rangers on Wednesday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Poehling has been productive recently, earning eight goals and 12 points in his last 11 outings. He has 12 tallies, 15 helpers, 67 shots on net and 73 hits through 63 appearances this season. If Poehling and Sean Couturier (undisclosed) are unavailable for Wednesday's game, Rodrigo Abols and Olle Lycksell will probably return to the lineup after being a healthy scratches in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Montreal.