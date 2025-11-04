Cavanagh noted that this is the first time Strome has practiced since the start of the campaign. The veteran forward has yet to play in 2025-26 and is on injured reserve due to his upper-body injury. Head coach Joel Quenneville recently said that Strome isn't too far off from a return to the lineup, but the 32-year-old will likely need a few more practices to work his way back toward game shape. Strome should slot into a middle-six role once he's given the green light to return to the lineup. The 2011 first-round selection had 10 goals and 41 points across 82 games last season.