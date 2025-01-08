Ryan Suter News: Earns assist in loss

Suter produced an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Wild.

Suter ended his 11-game skid with the helper. While he saw first-pairing minutes for a large segment of the season following Nick Leddy's lower-body injury and a knee issue that sidelined Philip Broberg for nearly a month, the Cam Fowler trade has bolstered the Blues' defense enough to keep Suter on the third pairing now. He's unlikely to generate as much offense in a more limited role. The 39-year-old is at eight points, 33 shots on net, 53 blocked shots, 26 hits and a plus-1 rating through 42 appearances.