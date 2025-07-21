Ryan Suzuki News: Pens one-year deal

Suzuki signed a one-year, two-way contract with Carolina on Monday.

Suzuki made his NHL debut in January but was held off the scoresheet in two regular-season games. The 24-year-old fared much better with AHL Chicago, generating 12 goals and 47 assists across 69 regular-season outings. The 2019 first-round pick will most likely spend the majority of 2025-26 in the minors since the Hurricanes have plenty of depth up front.