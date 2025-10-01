Evans inked a two-year contract with the Kraken in August, but he'll be forced to miss the start of the 2025-26 regular season due to his injury. The 23-year-old was in line to serve as a bottom-four defenseman in Seattle once again to begin the year, but he'll likely be sidelined until at least mid-November. Josh Mahura and Ville Ottavainen are candidates to see additional work early in the year, but the Kraken will likely get a boost since Brandon Montour (ankle) is on track to be ready for Opening Night.