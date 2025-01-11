Ryker Evans News: Sparks comeback Saturday

Evans scored a goal on two shots and went plus-3 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sabres.

Evans' goal got the Kraken on the board at 12:48 of the second period, cutting the Sabres' lead to 2-1. It was just the beginning for Seattle, as they rallied for six straight tallies to run away with the win. The goal was Evans' first point over five outings in January and just his third point of the last 16 contests. He's at five goals, 19 points, 43 shots on net, 61 hits, 60 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 41 appearances. The 23-year-old should be a regular in the lineup, but he's stuck on the third pairing for now, and he's blocked by Vince Dunn and Brandon Montour for a spot on the power play.