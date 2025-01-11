Fantasy Hockey
Sam Bennett headshot

Sam Bennett News: Snaps slump with helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Bennett logged an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Bennett set up Sam Reinhart for the game-tying goal, a buzzer-beater in the third period. The helper was Bennett's first point since Dec. 16 -- he went nine games without getting on the scoresheet after missing one contest due to an illness. Even with the slump, Bennett has 28 points, 115 shots on net, 90 hits, 53 PIM and a minus-15 rating over 41 appearances. He was on a career-best pace and should still be able to achieve his first 50-point campaign if he can get his offense back on track.

Sam Bennett
Florida Panthers
