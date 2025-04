Colangelo was reassigned to AHL San Diego on Thursday.

The Ducks' season is over, so that's why Colangelo is heading to the minors. He had 10 goals, 12 points, 41 shots and 67 hits in 32 outings with Anaheim in 2024-25. The 23-year-old has also contributed 19 goals and 35 points across 38 appearances with San Diego this season.