Sam Malinski News: Generates assist Tuesday

Malinski logged an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.

The helper was Malinski's first point of the season, but it's been his steady play on the third pairing that's kept him in the lineup. The Avalanche have often rotated Calvin de Haan, Oliver Kylington or John Ludvig out of the lineup, while Malinski has played in all seven games. Malinski has 10 shots on net, six blocked shots, three hits and a minus-1 rating while averaging 15:44 of ice time per contest.