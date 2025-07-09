Sam Morton News: Inks two-way deal

Morton signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Flames on Wednesday.

Morton had 20 goals and 45 points in 70 regular-season appearances with AHL Calgary in 2024-25. He also made his NHL debut with the Flames on April 17, recording a goal, four hits and a blocked shot. The 25-year-old is likely to begin the 2025-26 campaign in the minors, but he might end up logging additional games at the NHL level before the season is over.