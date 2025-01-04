Sam Reinhart News: Contributes helper Friday

Reinhart produced an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and four PIM in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over the Penguins.

Reinhart's offense had run a little cold recently -- his helper Friday ended a four-game slump. Prior to that dry spell, he had gotten on the scoresheet in seven of the previous nine contests. The 29-year-old forward is up to 22 goals, 24 helpers, 94 shots on net, 51 hits, 33 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 40 appearances. While he doesn't have the same goal-scoring numbers as last year, he's tracking toward at least matching his 94-point regular season.