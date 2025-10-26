Reinhart's twine finder in the late stages of the first period would be the only goal Florida would need to pick up the win. The 29-year-old right winger now has goals in back-to-back contests, bringing his season total up to four scores and five points through 10 games. It was encouraging to see Reinhart's linemates, Carter Verhaeghe and Evan Rodrigues, pick up assists on the early goal, as Florida will need their top line to turn it up a notch if they want to get back into first place in the Atlantic Division. Despite the Panthers' slow start to the season offensively, Reinhart remains a strong option in all fantasy formats.