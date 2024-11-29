Sam Steel News: Gets helper in win
Steel notched an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.
Steel has four helpers over his last 10 contests, though he doesn't have a goal in that span. The 26-year-old forward continues to log steady bottom-six minutes for the Stars, and he's chipped in offense roughly in line with that role. He's at nine points, 22 shots on net, 23 hits and a minus-2 rating through 21 appearances. Steel's not a lock for the lineup every game, but he'll be in there more often than not, which makes him steady enough to help fantasy managers in deep formats.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now