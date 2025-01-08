Fantasy Hockey
Sam Steel News: Supplies assist in overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Steel logged an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers.

Steel snapped a five-game slump when he set up Thomas Harley's game-tying goal late in the third period. Mason Marchment's (face) injury has opened the door for Steel to more regularly play middle-six minutes in recent weeks. The offense hasn't been there, but Steel's overall game has been good enough on the ice to keep him in that span. He's now at 15 points, 40 shots on net, 38 hits and a minus-2 rating through 38 appearances, putting him on pace to achieve a 30-point campaign for the first time in his career.

