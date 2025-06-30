Samuel Bolduc News: Will hit unrestricted free agency

Bolduc was not tendered a qualifying offer by the Islanders on Monday and will be an unrestricted free agent, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Bolduc was a staple with AHL Bridgeport, appearing in 69 games and posting nine goals and 26 assists. He also appeared in one game in the NHL, but received under six minutes of ice time. Regardless, it wasn't quite good enough to earn a qualifying offer with the Islanders, and he will be forced to look elsewhere for opportunities to continue his career in North America when free agency opens Tuesday.