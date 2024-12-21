Fantasy Hockey
Samuel Ersson News: Holds on for overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Ersson stopped 21 of 25 shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

The Flyers rallied from three deficits in the third period, and then Owen Tippett completed the comeback at 3:30 of overtime. This was Ersson's second win in five starts since he came back from a lower-body injury. The 25-year-old has allowed 19 goals in that span despite facing no more than 25 shots in any of those games. Ersson is up to 7-5-2 with a 3.09 GAA and an .881 save percentage through 16 appearances. He's still atop the depth chart in goal, though his poor recent performance should allowed Aleksei Kolosov to see a decent share of playing time in the backup role. Ivan Fedotov also remains on the NHL roster, making the Flyers' crease a crowded one, and one to avoid in fantasy.

