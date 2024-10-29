Samuel Ersson News: Makes 23 saves in shutout win

Ersson posted a 23-save shutout in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Bruins.

Ersson won his second start in a row and earned the sixth shutout of his NHL career in this outing. He was in control throughout the game and needed to be sharp given the tight margin -- the Flyers didn't get a multi-goal lead until their empty-netter in the final minute. Ersson is 3-2-1 with a 3.00 GAA and an .890 save percentage through seven appearances (six starts). He's been the Flyers' best option in goal early on, as Ivan Fedotov and Aleksei Kolosov have yet to make a positive impression.