Samuel Helenius News: Nets first NHL tally

Helenius scored a goal in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Panthers.

Helenius had not gotten on the scoresheet since Nov. 16 when he had an assist versus the Red Wings. This was his first NHL goal. He's been a bottom-six player for much of the last two months aside from a four-game stretch of scratches earlier in January. Helenius is up to three points, 16 shots on net, 73 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 25 appearances as a rookie. Helenius may be at risk of losing his spot in the lineup once Alex Laferriere (upper body) can return, or if the Kings return to dressing seven defensemen.