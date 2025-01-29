Samuel Helenius News: Set for demotion

Helenius is expected to be sent down to AHL Ontario on Wednesday, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Helenius appears to be the odd man out in Los Angeles, as the team needs a roster spot to activate Drew Doughty (ankle) off long-term injured reserve. In his 27 appearances this season, the 22-year-old Helenius has generated one goal, two assists and 16 shots while dishing out 80 hits. The demotion of Helenius could create more opportunities for Akil Thomas -- though the Kings may also decide to deploy seven blueliners instead.