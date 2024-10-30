Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Samuel Honzek headshot

Samuel Honzek News: Activated from injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 30, 2024 at 12:31pm

Honzek (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Wednesday.

Honzek sustained an upper-body injury in mid-October and was placed on injured reserve Oct. 19. However, he fully participated in Friday's practice session and will be available for Wednesday's game in Utah. Over his first four appearances of the season, the 19-year-old tallied six shots on goal, four hits and a blocked shot while averaging 12:47 of ice time.

Samuel Honzek
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now