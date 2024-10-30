Samuel Honzek News: Activated from injured reserve

Honzek (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Wednesday.

Honzek sustained an upper-body injury in mid-October and was placed on injured reserve Oct. 19. However, he fully participated in Friday's practice session and will be available for Wednesday's game in Utah. Over his first four appearances of the season, the 19-year-old tallied six shots on goal, four hits and a blocked shot while averaging 12:47 of ice time.