Samuel Knazko News: Headed back to Europe
Knazko agreed to terms on a two-year contract with Czech club HC Vitkovice on Wednesday.
Knazko hasn't played in an NHL game since the 2022-23 campaign, instead featuring exclusively with AHL Cleveland over the last two seasons. Heading into the offseason, the Jackets decided against giving the 22-year-old defenseman a qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent. Given his age, Knazko could certainly make a push to secure an NHL deal in the future but will have to impress during his time overseas.
Samuel Knazko
Free Agent
