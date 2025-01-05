Scott Laughton News: Finds twine Sunday

Laughton scored a goal on four shots and added four hits in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Laughton has two goals and six assists over his last nine outings. He's seen middle-six minutes in that stretch, primarily alongside Morgan Frost and Matvei Michkov. The 30-year-old Laughton is up to nine goals, 22 points, 74 shots, 91 hits, 22 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 40 appearances this season. It's right in line with his usual pace in most categories, which makes Laughton a decent depth option in fantasy despite a lack of power-play time.