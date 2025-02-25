NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 25

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

There are 12 games on the docket tonight, including 11 with start times ranging from 7-8:00 p.m. ET. That makes tonight's slate a good one for those on the East Coast who want to know how their lineup performed before they head to bed. Here are my FanDuel lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

The four teams that played Monday are off tonight, so all of Tuesday's squads should be decently rested. None of the teams on Tuesday are in the first half of a back-to-back either, so this is a rare night when virtually everyone is in the same boat.

GOALIES

Jordan Binnington, STL vs. SEA ($7,700): Binnington was far from perfect in the 4 Nations Face-Off, but he stepped up when he needed to, stopping 31 of 33 shots to help Canada earn a 3-2 overtime victory over Team USA to win the tournament. Riding off the momentum from that victory, Binnington saved 28 of 29 shots to lead St. Louis to a 3-1 win over Colorado on Sunday. He's got a solid chance to maintain that momentum against Seattle, which ranks 17th in goals per game with 2.90.

Anthony Stolarz, TOR at BOS ($7,600): Stolarz has had a great campaign with an 11-5-2 record, 2.14 GAA and .928 save percentage in 19 appearances. He did miss a little over two months due to a knee injury, but he's back now and has posted two straight wins while stopping 57 of 61 shots (.934 save percentage) since returning. Boston is a challenging adversary but not a great one offensively — the Bruins are tied for 24th in goals per game with 2.74.

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA at NAS ($7,600): Bobrovsky's season has been mixed, but he's going through a great stretch in which he's posted a 5-2-0 record, 1.74 GAA and .933 save percentage over seven starts. Meanwhile, Nashville is 30th in goals per game with 2.59 and has dropped to 20-29-7 after suffering a 5-0 loss to New Jersey on Sunday.

VALUE PLAYS

Jeff Skinner, EDM at TBL ($5,000): Skinner has two goals and four points across his past four appearances. He's still averaged just 13:18 of ice time over that stretch, so I'm not confident that his season will turn around, but you can grab him while he's hot.

Mavrik Bourque, DAL at CLM ($4,700): Bourque registered an assist against the Islanders on Sunday, extending his official point streak to four games. His actual point streak is technically five games, but he missed a clash against Anaheim on Feb. 4 due to a facial injury. Either way, the 23-year-old has been a steady contributor recently, showing off some of the upside that led to his selection with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Leo Carlsson, ANA at BUF ($4,400): Carlsson has contributed a goal and six points in five appearances in five outings in 2024-25. The 20-year-old has been streaky this campaign, so he's best to select when he's hot but look elsewhere when he's not.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Flyers vs. Penguins

Scott Laughton (C - $5,400), Travis Konecny (W - $6,300), Andrei Kuzmenko (W - $5,100)

If you want an affordable line, Philadelphia has an interesting option. Konecny is the main appeal of the unit with 22 goals and 62 points in 58 appearances in 2024-25, and it doesn't hurt that he's on a three-game scoring streak. However, Kuzmenko has also shown some value since moving from Calgary to the Flyers, collecting a goal and an assist in two outings. It helps that he's averaging 18:07 of ice time in Philadelphia, up from 14:49 with the Flames.

The other aspect that makes this line interesting is the opponent. The Penguins have struggled to keep the puck out of their net all season, resulting in the squad ranking 31st in goals allowed per game with 3.54.

The main drawback here is Laughton, who isn't particularly enticing with 11 goals and 27 points in 55 appearances this season. He does have a goal and an assist over his past two appearances, but you could easily exclude him.

Panthers at Predators

Aleksander Barkov (C - $7,600), Sam Reinhart (W - $7,400), Carter Verhaeghe (W - $6,800)

If you have the budget space to spend more, though, the Panthers' top line should offer a great return for their price, especially against Nashville, which ranks 26th in goals allowed per game with 3.30.

Verhaeghe has 15 goals and 43 points in 58 appearances this season, which is solid production but nevertheless represents the worst that this line offers offensively. Barkov has 14 markers and 52 points in 48 outings in 2024-25, while Reinhart leads the unit with 31 goals and 62 points through 58 games.

The trio was quiet against Seattle on Saturday, but Barkov and Reinhart were coming off the 4 Nations Face-Off. They should be more effective tonight after getting time to rest.

DEFENSEMEN

Zach Werenski, CLM vs. DAL ($7,400): Werenski provided a goal and three points in his first game back from the 4 Nations Face-Off, bringing him up to 18 goals and 62 points in 56 appearances with Columbus this campaign. That puts him second behind only Colorado's Cale Makar in terms of goals and points among defensemen in 2024-25. The Avalanche are off tonight, so if you want the best blueliner available, then Werenski is it.

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF vs. ANA ($6,300): Dahlin has been outstanding recently, providing three goals and 11 points across his past five outings, including two goals and four points in his most recent performance Saturday. The 24-year-old is up to nine goals and 46 points in 47 outings in 2024-25. He'll likely finish the campaign with over 60 points despite a stretch in December when he missed eight of nine games due to a back injury.

Erik Karlsson, PIT at PHI ($6,200): Karlsson will enter Tuesday's action on a seven-game scoring streak in which he's provided two goals and eight points. That streak has pushed him to the 40-point mark in 59 outings this season -- he's reached that scoring milestone in 10 of the past 12 campaigns.

John Carlson, WAS vs. CAL ($6,100): Like Karlsson, Carlson is another veteran defenseman who has been steady lately. In the case of the Capitals blueliner, he registered two assists Sunday to extend his point streak to eight games. The 35-year-old Carlson has four goals and 38 points in 57 outings in 2024-25.

