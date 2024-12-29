Scott Laughton News: One of each Sunday
Laughton scored a goal and added an assist in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Kings.
Laughton and Matvei Michkov set up each other's goals in this contest after being united on the second line. The 30-year-old Laughton hadn't scored over the previous six games, though he had five assists in that span following his four-goal game Dec. 12 against the Red Wings. The veteran forward is up to eight goals, 21 points, 69 shots on net, 83 hits, 21 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 37 appearances. His defensive duties will occasionally take focus, but he's consistent enough to help in deep fantasy formats.
