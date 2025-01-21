Scott Laughton News: Ruled out against Wings

Laughton (personal) will not be in the lineup versus Detroit on Tuesday.

Laughton has been struggling offensively of late, going seven games without finding the back of the net while also managing just one helper over that stretch. Despite the slump, Laughtong should still be capable of reaching the 30-point threshold for the fourth consecutive season this year. In his stead, Rodrigo Abols will make his NHL debut in Tuesday's tilt.