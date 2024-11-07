Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Scott Mayfield headshot

Scott Mayfield News: Excellent effort in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Mayfield recorded an assist, four hits, two blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Mayfield picked up the helper on an empty-net goal by Bo Horvat. The 32-year-old Mayfield has been leaned on for bigger minutes recently with all of Alexander Romanov (upper body), Mike Reilly (concussion) and Adam Pelech (jaw) out of action. Mayfield is up to two assists, nine shots on net, 11 PIM, a plus-5 rating, 23 hits and 25 blocked shots through 14 appearances. He'll likely see top-four minutes until the Islanders get some blueliners back from injury.

Scott Mayfield
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now