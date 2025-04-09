Scott Mayfield News: Nets shortie in OT loss

Mayfield scored a shorthanded goal and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime loss to Nashville.

Mayfield joined the rush while shorthanded and put the Isles ahead 6-4 late in the third period, but that lead was short-lived, as Nashville stormed back and forced overtime. The goal was Mayfield's first point since Jan. 2, though he hasn't logged an assist since Dec. 21. The right-shot defenseman doesn't provide enough value in non-scoring areas to warrant consideration in the fantasy realm -- his plus-16 rating is arguably his best attribute, which leaves him best suited for the waiver wire.