Scott Mayfield News: Struggling for playing time

Mayfield has played in just eight of 16 games since he returned from a lower-body injury Feb. 23.

Mayfield has no points in that span, adding eight blocked shots, seven hits, five shots on net and a minus-1 rating. The Islanders have nine healthy defensemen on the roster, five of them being right-handed shots, including Mayfield. He can play on either side, but it's clear that he is not viewed as one of the team's six best blueliners at this time, and he doesn't have the same scoring appeal as Adam Boqvist to draw in as a seventh defenseman on occasion. Mayfield is at seven points, 45 shots on net, 78 hits, 95 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating over 58 outings this season.