Scott Perunovich News: Acquired for fifth-round pick

Perunovich was brought in via trade by the Islanders on Monday from the Blues in exchange for a 2026 conditional fifth-round pick.

Perunovich's acquisition comes on the heels of both Noah Dobson (lower body) and Ryan Pulock (upper body) going on injured reserve over the last week. The Isles already attempted to bolster their blue line by bringing in Tony DeAngelo but now also have Perunovich as a seventh healthy option. The 26-year-old defenseman had been struggling to get into the lineup for the Blues, serving as a healthy scratch in 13 of the club's last 15 contests. That doesn't seem likely to change with the Islanders, though Perunovich could challenge Dennis Cholowski for minutes.