Scott Perunovich News: Earns helper in team debut

Perunovich notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Perunovich has a chance at a fresh start after exhausting his opportunities with the Blues, which resulted in him being trade to the defense-needy Islanders. His tenure with his new team is off to a positive start -- he logged 18:52 of ice time in a third-pairing role in his team debut. Perunovich should play regularly while Noah Dobson (lower body) and Ryan Pulock (upper body) are out. Perunoich has seven points, 11 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 25 appearances this season.