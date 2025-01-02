Scott Wedgewood Injury: Leaves Thursday's game
Wedgewood exited Thursday's game versus the Sabres with an apparent lower-body injury after a collision in the third period, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.
Wedgewood couldn't put any weight on his right leg as he left the ice. He's been fantastic in a backup role since he was traded from Nashville, though he was saddled with four goals on 18 shots Thursday -- the fourth goal coming on the play that left him injured. The Avalanche may need to make a move for another goaltender prior to Saturday's game versus the Canadiens if Wedgewood's injury is as bad as it looks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now