Scott Wedgewood Injury: Leaves Thursday's game

Wedgewood exited Thursday's game versus the Sabres with an apparent lower-body injury after a collision in the third period, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.

Wedgewood couldn't put any weight on his right leg as he left the ice. He's been fantastic in a backup role since he was traded from Nashville, though he was saddled with four goals on 18 shots Thursday -- the fourth goal coming on the play that left him injured. The Avalanche may need to make a move for another goaltender prior to Saturday's game versus the Canadiens if Wedgewood's injury is as bad as it looks.