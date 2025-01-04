Fantasy Hockey
Scott Wedgewood Injury: On injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Wedgewood (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Coach Jared Bednar described Wedgewood as "week-to-week" Friday, so it makes sense to have the goaltender on IR. The Avalanche are expected to lean heavily on Mackenzie Blackwood during Wedgewood's absence, but Trent Miner might start in half of Colorado's back-to-back against Chicago and Minnesota on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. The 32-year-old Wedgewood has a 5-4-1 record, 2.90 GAA and .900 save percentage in 12 appearances between Nashville and Colorado in 2024-25.

