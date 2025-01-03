Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Scott Wedgewood headshot

Scott Wedgewood Injury: Still being evaluated

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 3, 2025 at 12:39pm

Wedgewood (lower body) continues to undergo further evaluation but appears to be facing a somewhat long-term absence after head coach Jared Bednar told reporters Friday, "I'm guessing it's going to be week-to-week," per Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now.

It's a tough blow for Wedgewood considering he was putting up decent numbers in Colorado. The 32-year-old netminder is 4-2-0 with a 2.35 GAA and one shutout in seven appearances for the Avalanche. Still, barring a long-term concern, Wedgewood could still see plenty of action this season as the No. 2 option in Colorado. In the meantime, the Avs will likely need to bring up either Kevin Mandolese or Trent Miner from the minors ahead of Friday's clash with Montreal.

Scott Wedgewood
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now