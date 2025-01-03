Scott Wedgewood Injury: Still being evaluated

Wedgewood (lower body) continues to undergo further evaluation but appears to be facing a somewhat long-term absence after head coach Jared Bednar told reporters Friday, "I'm guessing it's going to be week-to-week," per Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now.

It's a tough blow for Wedgewood considering he was putting up decent numbers in Colorado. The 32-year-old netminder is 4-2-0 with a 2.35 GAA and one shutout in seven appearances for the Avalanche. Still, barring a long-term concern, Wedgewood could still see plenty of action this season as the No. 2 option in Colorado. In the meantime, the Avs will likely need to bring up either Kevin Mandolese or Trent Miner from the minors ahead of Friday's clash with Montreal.