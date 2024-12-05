Fantasy Hockey
Scott Wedgewood headshot

Scott Wedgewood News: Between the pipes Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 5, 2024 at 9:30am

Wedgewood will get the road start in Carolina on Thursday, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.

Wedgewood will make his second appearance -- and first start -- for the Avalanche since his trade from Nashville on Saturday. Wedgewood came on in relief of Alexandar Georgiev on Tuesday with the Avs trailing 4-0 in the first period and proceeded to stop all 22 shots, as Colorado came back to defeat Buffalo 5-4. Wedgewood has a serious opportunity to grab the top job from Georgiev and will get his first chance Thursday in Carolina. The Hurricanes are third in NHL scoring, averaging 3.72 goals per game.

Scott Wedgewood
Colorado Avalanche
