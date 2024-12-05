Scott Wedgewood News: Between the pipes Thursday

Wedgewood will get the road start in Carolina on Thursday, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.

Wedgewood will make his second appearance -- and first start -- for the Avalanche since his trade from Nashville on Saturday. Wedgewood came on in relief of Alexandar Georgiev on Tuesday with the Avs trailing 4-0 in the first period and proceeded to stop all 22 shots, as Colorado came back to defeat Buffalo 5-4. Wedgewood has a serious opportunity to grab the top job from Georgiev and will get his first chance Thursday in Carolina. The Hurricanes are third in NHL scoring, averaging 3.72 goals per game.