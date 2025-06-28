Sean Barnhill News: Massive defender joins Blueshirts

Barnhill was the 70th overall pick by the Rangers in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Barnhill is a long-term project. At 6-foot-5 and 214 pounds, he is a hulking physical presence who is still learning the finer points of the game. Barnhill played for Dubuque of the USHL last season, and for the most part, he was not particularly noticeable. He had a few games in which he dominated thanks to sheer size, but Barnhill finished with just four goals and a dozen points in 54 games. The upside is significant, but Barnhill is raw in every sense of the word. He's a 2026-27 commit to Northeastern University.