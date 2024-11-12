Sean Kuraly News: Earns two points in loss

Kuraly scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, added four hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

The 31-year-old snapped a four-game dry spell with this performance. Kuraly opened the scoring at 13:46 of the first period and set up Zach Aston-Reese just 22 seconds later. This was the first multi-point effort of the season for Kuraly, who continues to see steady ice time in a fourth-line role. He's at five points, 12 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-3 rating over 15 contests.